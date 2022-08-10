Scattered storms expected to develop again Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the middle of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in some spots this morning. Any fog that develops should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with a few showers north of I-20. Any rain that develops this morning will likely end up light and travel to the north. We are forecasting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs approaching the upper 80s. Rain chances today will end up slightly higher than yesterday at 60%. We could stay mostly dry early this afternoon with widely scattered storms developing. I think our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur this evening. Weather models are hinting that a surge of moisture could develop to our south and lift to the north. It would not surprise me if we saw clusters of showers and storms along I-20 and pushing to the north between 6 PM - 10 PM. Main threats today will be heavy rainfall and lightning. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. If you plan on being out this evening, we will likely end up mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s around 8 PM.

Scattered Storms Thursday: The big story for the end of the week is the arrival of a weak cold front. It is forecast to push into Central Alabama tomorrow. We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Patchy fog will be possible in some spots with temperatures in the lower 70s. We are likely to see another round of pop-up showers and storms Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chance around 60%. Our best chance to see rain will likely occur today and tomorrow. If you remain dry over the next 48 hours, you’ll likely stay dry over the next five days.

Next Big Thing: A weak cold front will likely push through Central Alabama Thursday into Friday. Friday is shaping up to be our transition day. The best chance for isolated showers will likely occur south of I-20. Areas farther north will likely remain dry as northerly winds develop. I would plan for a partly cloudy sky Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Dew points may start to drop Friday afternoon for parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Walker, Fayette, and Cherokee counties. Lowering dew points means the humidity levels will begin to lower and it won’t feel as muggy. I think the weather will end up dry and feeling nice Friday evening with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s by 7 PM.

Mostly Dry Weekend: The upcoming weekend should not disappoint! Dew points will end up lower so it should feel nice Saturday and Sunday. We could be waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s Saturday morning! A few spots in north Alabama could drop into the lower 60s. Humidity levels will end up lower this weekend, so it won’t feel as hot. Temperatures Saturday will likely heat up near 90°F with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday morning could start out in the upper 60s with highs in the lower 90s. Humidity levels may increase a little Sunday afternoon, but it still won’t feel too bad. It’ll still be a hot day, but it won’t be unbearable. A stray shower could develop in our southeastern counties, but the majority of us will remain dry on Sunday. The weather should be great for those planning to spend some time at the pool or lakes.

Tropical Update: We continue to watch a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center has lowered the odds for tropical development to 30% for the next five days. It will likely move to the west-northwest over the open waters of the Atlantic. It will likely have to encounter dry air, wind shear, and Saharan Dust. All three of these things could prevent this system from developing. No immediate concerns to the United States at this time. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet for the next five days. If you plan on heading to the Gulf Coast this week, plan for a good chance for scattered storms for the next three days. The rip current threat will remain in the moderate range this week. If you see purple flags, it means there are jellyfish in the water.

