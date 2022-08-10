Reward offered in death investigation of 20-year-old Sylacauga man

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the Identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death of a 20-year-old man in Sylacauga.

Sylacauga Police said Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes was shot and killed on July 29, 2022.

This happened around 8:30 p.m. as police responded to a shots fired call on Inglewood Drive, in the Drew Court Housing Community. Police say when officers got to the scene, they were waved down by residents at N. Main Avenue and Sherwood Drive. There, they found 20-year-old Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on the scene, according to the Talladega County Coroner.

SPD investigators responded to the scene to gather evidence and photographs. Investigators have interviewed family members and witnesses trying to determine a motive and anything that could lead to the killer(s) responsible for the murder.

If you have any information regarding the case, call Sylacauga Police or Crime Stoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.

