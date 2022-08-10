Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton.

The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Brighton Police are on the scene.

Mayor Eddie Cooper of Brighton tells us an officer did shoot someone. The officer is OK. The person that was shot was taken to a hospital.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.