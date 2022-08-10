LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

Brighton Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Brighton Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.(WBRC)
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton.

The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Brighton Police are on the scene.

Mayor Eddie Cooper of Brighton tells us an officer did shoot someone. The officer is OK. The person that was shot was taken to a hospital.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.


google map in website

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook, calling it a domestic violence...
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
Missing Person Nathan Gemeinhart
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man from Birmingham; family offering $100K reward
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022
Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents

Latest News

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for Fearn due to his possible connection to a...
Suspect identified in Lincoln Co. shooting
Making ends meet: UAB Nutritionist makes 3 healthy and affordable meals.
Grocery prices reach 40-year high; WBRC is On Your Side with cost-saving meals
Source: WBRC video
Healthy meals on a budget
1 person killed, others injured in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 31 in Calera