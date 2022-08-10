Mural in Birmingham brings awareness to gun violence in the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deadly violence is leaving it’s mark on Birmingham. That’s why an artist is putting a mural together calling for it to end.

The mural, at the corner of 23rd Street South and 2nd Alley South, shows a hand throwing up the peace sign. Artist Kyle Holbrook hopes the mural which is one of many around the country will help spark conversations and solutions about ending gun violence.

Holbrook has lost nearly 50 friends and family to gun violence. He says the mural is meant to be a healing place as well for him and families who lost loved ones.

“Reminds people that this is an epidemic that’s not going to go away on its own and it’s going to take people to not only be aware but to think about how they can contribute to changing this problem,” Holbrook said.

The mural is a part of the Gun Violence Awareness national tour taking place in all 50 states. Holbrook is hoping people will take pictures of it and spread the message of peace and awareness to stop violence.

