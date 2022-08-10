LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Mural in Birmingham brings awareness to gun violence in the city

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deadly violence is leaving it’s mark on Birmingham. That’s why an artist is putting a mural together calling for it to end.

The mural, at the corner of 23rd Street South and 2nd Alley South, shows a hand throwing up the peace sign. Artist Kyle Holbrook hopes the mural which is one of many around the country will help spark conversations and solutions about ending gun violence.

Holbrook has lost nearly 50 friends and family to gun violence. He says the mural is meant to be a healing place as well for him and families who lost loved ones.

“Reminds people that this is an epidemic that’s not going to go away on its own and it’s going to take people to not only be aware but to think about how they can contribute to changing this problem,” Holbrook said.

The mural is a part of the Gun Violence Awareness national tour taking place in all 50 states. Holbrook is hoping people will take pictures of it and spread the message of peace and awareness to stop violence.

You can find out more information about Holbrook here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook, calling it a domestic violence...
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
Missing Person Nathan Gemeinhart
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man from Birmingham; family offering $100K reward

Latest News

42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found
Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham
UPDATE: Arson, death investigation now classified as homicide; search for person of interest
Some teachers return from retirement
Formerly retired teacher heads back to the classroom for the new school year
UAB driving lab talks dangerous stunt driving
UAB driving simulator shows how dangerous high-speed exhibition driving can be