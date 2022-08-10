LawCall
Multiple agencies on scene of shooting, standoff at Lincoln County home

WAFF's Megan Plotka is on the scene awaiting more from investigators
By Javon Williams and Megan Plotka
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting in Lincoln County on Wednesday morning.

Lincoln County Deputies responded to reports of a possible shooting at a home on Ardmore Highway near Ballard Hollow Road just after 9 p.m Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple individuals were shot at the scene.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that its SWAT team is at the residence for assistance.

Deputies believe a suspected shooter had barricaded themselves in the house.

The offender has not been located at this time.

Standoff scene in Lincoln County
Standoff scene in Lincoln County(WAFF)

An active investigation continues around the home.

No further information is available at this time.

