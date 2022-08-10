LawCall
Multi-vehicle accident causes serious injuries, closes part of Hwy 31 in Calera

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - People were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Calera, according to the Calera Police Department.

It happened on Highway 31 just north of Highway 70. That area was closed while first responders treated the injured and took them to a hospital.


The accident happened around 10 a.m.

We have a major accident involving multiple vehicles including a tractor trailer. Highway 31 just north of Highway 70...

Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

