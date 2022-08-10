LawCall
Low gas prices in Alabaster

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I drove around alabaster in search of low gas prices and came to find prices as low as $3.08 at the Neighborhood Walmart on Highway 119 in Alabaster.

On Highway 119 in Alabaster, you’ll find gas prices lower than $3.30, however, other parts of Alabaster show prices $3.30 and above.

I spoke with Breonna Johnson who filled up her tank at the Neighborhood Walmart and she says the decrease in gas prices is allowing her to travel where she needs to.

“I’m feeling pretty good because in Birmingham gas prices are still like $3.50, $3.70 and we saw $3.08 and I said we have to fill this car up here so we can get back on the road,” Johnson said.

As you can see behind me many people are taking advantage of the low gas prices here at the Neighborhood Walmart in Alabaster on Highway 119.

Source: WBRC video
Walker County students return to SROs in every school
