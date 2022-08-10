Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding out hope after his car was found Tuesday near Eufaula Avenue just a block away from the scene of an overnight house fire where a body was found. Right now, investigators say the two incidents are not connected.

We’re told Gemeinhart is a dedicated husband and father of four. His pastor says he’s dedicated to his faith as well.

Senior Pastor Charles Johnson considers Gemeinhart one of his first friends in Birmingham. Gemeinhart was on the pastoral search committee that brought Johnson to Red Mountain Church. Johnson describes the conversations at the time.

“He was a joy to talk to. I would say that you could easily have conversations with him that you never got tired of. He was a real joy. He was a peaceful man to talk to as well,” Johnson said.

That’s why it’s hard for Johnson and the congregation to know that Gemeinhart is missing. Johnson says its unlike his friend to up and vanish.

Tuesday evening, Red Mountain Church held a prayer vigil. The congregation leaning on faith and holding on to hope.

“We believe that part of what we’re to do right now is bear witness to the resurrection hope that we have and so that’s what we’re straining to do as we grieve. We grieve as those with deep hope,” Johnson said.

Pastor Johnson tells us Gemeinhart is the kind of man in a lot of ways that many aspire to be. He’s asking for prayers from the community.

If you have any information in Gemeinhart’s disappearance call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450, Birmingham Police at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

