Louisiana man killed in Sumter Co. crash

The crash happened on I-59 near the six mile marker, approximately four miles north of York, in Sumter County.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash in Sumter Co. claimed the life of a man from Slidell, Louisiana.

Authorities have identified the victim as Webster J. Joseph. He was 37.

Joseph died when the 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving hit a 2018 International tractor-trailer, according to State Troopers.

Joseph was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The crash happened on I-59 near the six mile marker, approximately four miles north of York, in Sumter County.


Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

