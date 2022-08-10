LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Kindergartner with two mothers accepted into new private school

Zoey Parker accepted into new private school
(Emily Elizabeth Parker)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A child removed from a DeQuincy private school after being adopted by her aunts will be starting kindergarten at another Christian school, her mother announced on Facebook.

Earlier this week 7News spoke with Zoey’s parents, Emily and Jennifer Parker, who adopted her after her father was killed in an industrial accident. Zoey attended Pre-K at Bible Baptist Academy, but the private school refused to enroll her for kindergarten, stating that the Parkers’ same-sex marriage conflicted with its Christian values.

“This should not be interpreted that we have any hatred or malice toward them,” the school said in a statement. “We are just as committed to loving all people as we are to holding to Bible principles that people may not agree with or may not understand.”

The family’s story was shared internationally, and Emily Parker said they have been approached by multiple news outlets, writers and talk shows.

“We feel so blessed to have an army at our side,” she wrote.

Emily Parker announced Wednesday that Zoey will attend kindergarten at Hamilton Christian School in Lake Charles, another private school that is closer to their home.

“My little girl will never find herself alone or with out love. She is loved farther than comprehension could explain,” Parker wrote. “I am so excited for her new journey I just hate how it came about.”

Read her full post HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found
Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
1 person died in a multi-vehicle accident in Calera
1 woman killed, others injured in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 31 in Calera
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
Brighton Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

Latest News

While police are searching for Youitt Jones, we've been digging into his background and found...
Person on interest in arson and homicide case has extensive criminal history
Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham
UPDATE: Arson, death investigation now classified as homicide; search for person of interest
Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook, calling it a domestic violence...
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in shooting in Hueytown
Man killed in shooting in Hueytown
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham