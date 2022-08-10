LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Kids start back to school in Tuscaloosa County

Kids start back to school in Tuscaloosa County
Kids start back to school in Tuscaloosa County(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer break came to an end Wednesday for the Tuscaloosa County School system. Kids returned to school for the first day of class.

WBRC visited Huntington Place Elementary School in Northport as parents dropped off their kids. They were greeted by teachers and the principal.

Principal Andrea Hamner said they did a lot to make sure kids were going to feel welcome at school.

“A warm welcome goes a long way. So we want to make sure we know our students. It’s important that we know them by name. There’s a lot of boys and girls this is the first time we’ve seen them. We’re going to work hard to get to know them. Make sure that they feel like they’re loved,” Hamner said.

Hamner and others feel by setting a good tone to start the year, there’s hope it could last throughout the year.

Kids start back to school in Tuscaloosa County
Kids start back to school in Tuscaloosa County(WBRC)
Kids start back to school in Tuscaloosa County
Kids start back to school in Tuscaloosa County(WBRC)
Kids start back to school in Tuscaloosa County
Kids start back to school in Tuscaloosa County(WBRC)
123movies
google maps on websites

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook, calling it a domestic violence...
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa City Schools begin new year, meet ‘governor’ Camden Smith
Back to School for Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa Co. Schools
Back to School for Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa Co. Schools
1 person died in a multi-vehicle accident in Calera
1 woman killed, others injured in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 31 in Calera
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law