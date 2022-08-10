TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer break came to an end Wednesday for the Tuscaloosa County School system. Kids returned to school for the first day of class.

WBRC visited Huntington Place Elementary School in Northport as parents dropped off their kids. They were greeted by teachers and the principal.

Principal Andrea Hamner said they did a lot to make sure kids were going to feel welcome at school.

“A warm welcome goes a long way. So we want to make sure we know our students. It’s important that we know them by name. There’s a lot of boys and girls this is the first time we’ve seen them. We’re going to work hard to get to know them. Make sure that they feel like they’re loved,” Hamner said.

Hamner and others feel by setting a good tone to start the year, there’s hope it could last throughout the year.

Kids start back to school in Tuscaloosa County (WBRC)

