‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him

Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.
Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.(elisalocci/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 35-year-old man was killed in a freak accident when he was buried underneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida, officials said.

Detectives with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week. They believe the man was resting underneath a sand dune while taking video of a sunrise, but the dune collapsed and trapped him underneath.

An early morning beachgoer discovered a portion of the man’s body protruding from the sand and called for help.

Investigators said it appears the man died hours earlier from asphyxia after being trapped underneath the sand.

No foul play is suspected, and the sheriff’s office is calling the death a tragic accident.

Hutchinson Island is located on the east coast of Florida, about 55 miles north of West Palm Beach.

