LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Fallen Bibb County deputy’s daughters escorted on first day of school

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputy Brad Johnson was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer. On Tuesday, his daughters were escorted to their first day of Kindergarten and Middle School.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were part of the escort. Sheriff Jody Wade with Bibb County said it has been a busy and heart breaking couple of months, but they will be there for Johnson’s family to help ease the pain.

“It’s a small department. Like most law enforcement agencies, we are like family. We go to each other houses, babysit each other’s children I mean it’s a close-knit family in law enforcement,” said Sheriff Wade.

The department said Johnson would be proud knowing the department is taking care of his family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
Missing Person Nathan Gemeinhart
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man from Birmingham; family offering $100K reward
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

Alabaster highway 119 low gas prices
Low gas prices in Alabaster
Walker County students return to SROs in every school
Walker County Schools boost SRO ranks
Walker County students return to SROs in every school
Walker County students return to SROs in every school
Family of Alex Drueke holding dog adoption event in his honor
Family of Alex Drueke holding dog adoption event in his honor