Fallen Bibb County deputy’s daughters escorted on first day of school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputy Brad Johnson was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer. On Tuesday, his daughters were escorted to their first day of Kindergarten and Middle School.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were part of the escort. Sheriff Jody Wade with Bibb County said it has been a busy and heart breaking couple of months, but they will be there for Johnson’s family to help ease the pain.

“It’s a small department. Like most law enforcement agencies, we are like family. We go to each other houses, babysit each other’s children I mean it’s a close-knit family in law enforcement,” said Sheriff Wade.

The department said Johnson would be proud knowing the department is taking care of his family.

