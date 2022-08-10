City leaders stand against exhibition driving, seek stricter consequences for participants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders are speaking up after an exhibition driving incident over the weekend turned fatal. Both Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond and Mayor Randall Woodfin are saying changes to the law are necessary to tackle the growing issue of exhibition driving.

City leaders are stressing that gun violence and exhibition driving are plaguing Birmingham. Still Chief Thurmond doesn’t believe Sunday’s death or dangerous activity will be enough to force the community to take the issues seriously.

“I would hope so, but I don’t think so. I don’t think until we start taking people’s cars and making them see a judge before they can get them back, and stiffen the fines and penalties. I don’t think things will change unfortunately,” said Chief Thurmond.

The current punishment for exhibition driving is a reckless driving traffic citation. It includes a fine, points off your license and a mandatory court appearance.

“Current law is not strong enough, it does not have enough teeth,” said Mayor Woodfin.

Which is why the Mayor says his office will be pushing for changes to the law prior to the next legislative session in 2023.

“I want to make it easier for police to pursue these cases with the use of video. I am urging law makers to toughen laws to impound vehicles, provide license suspensions and higher fines for those who endanger the public with this behavior,” said Mayor Woodfin.

In the meantime, the mayor wants to step up enforcement efforts and implement some deterrent measures.

“As a city, the Department of Transportation will take the necessary steps to put more stripes down on streets as a deterrent,” said the Mayor.

The Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr is also warning the public. Even if you find a way around the deterrent measures, if you hurt someone while participating in exhibition driving, the punishment will be far more severe than just a citation.

“That is a murder charge. It is called reckless murder and you can be looking at 20 year sentence,” said Carr.

As for when those deterrent measures will be implemented, the expectation is the Department of Transportation will try them out in a few trouble spots around town in the weeks ahead.

