Barbers offer free haircuts to kids returning to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer break is officially over for kids in Tuscaloosa City and County Schools.

Local barber Trey Lorenza wanted to make sure kids went to school looking good and feeling confident.

Lorenza, who goes by “Trey the Barber,” offered kids in the Tuscaloosa-area free haircuts Tuesday. This is the second straight large-scale free haircut event that he’s sponsored ahead of Fall classes starting.

He and other barbers cut the hair of 151 kids last year. Trey felt there was a need for something like this in the community. Parents and grandparents showed up before they even started setting up inside the McDonald Hughes Center.

Haircuts are expensive. Trey normally charges $40 for each adult and kids around half that. He says he is doing his part for his community by giving them free haircuts for a good cause.

“The message I hope that it gives off is really not even to the kids. Man, it’s really to the other business owners and those who seek opportunity. If we’re going to be the change, then we have to be the change. That doesn’t mean give away all your stuff for free. Just take a day and give back to the community. You never know who it may change or help,” he explained.

Kids got more than free haircuts Tuesday. They also walked away with backpacks from Michele Coley Allstate Insurance stocked full of personal grooming items so that they look and smell good when school starts Wednesday.

Those students are returning to class Wednesday, August 10th.

