‘You Oughta Know’: Alanis Morissette coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alanis Morissette is coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.

The Grammy winner will bring her huge library of hits to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for Morissette’s show will go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets at livenation.com.

In August of 2021, Alanis kicked off her sold out world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. The tour became the #1 female-fronted tour from 2021 and also one of the Top Worldwide Tours of 2021 selling over 500,000 tickets.

Alanis also stars in Fox’s sitcom, “The Great North” which returns to WBRC FOX6 in 2022. For more information see www.alanis.com.

