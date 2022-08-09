LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

‘You Oughta Know’: Alanis Morissette coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Alanis Morissette coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Alanis Morissette coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre(Red Mountain Entertainment/Live Nation)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alanis Morissette is coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.

The Grammy winner will bring her huge library of hits to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for Morissette’s show will go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets at livenation.com.

In August of 2021, Alanis kicked off her sold out world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. The tour became the #1 female-fronted tour from 2021 and also one of the Top Worldwide Tours of 2021 selling over 500,000 tickets.

Alanis also stars in Fox’s sitcom, “The Great North” which returns to WBRC FOX6 in 2022. For more information see www.alanis.com.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022
UPDATE: Deputies said Forestdale mother accidentally shot, killed by 12-year-old son

Latest News

Escort to school for Deputy Brad Johnson's daughters
Escort to school for Deputy Brad Johnson's daughters
Fire Temporarily Closes Brighton School
Brighton School Temporarily Closed After Fire
Tuscaloosa back to school kickoff
Tuscaloosa City School host kickoff to school starting
Back to school safe driving
Back to school safe driving