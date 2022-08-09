LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Woman accused of impersonating Walmart employee to steal phone in Millbrook

CrimeStoppers: Millbrook Police Searching For Theft Suspect Impersonating Employee
CrimeStoppers: Millbrook Police Searching For Theft Suspect Impersonating Employee(Crime Stoppers)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is accused of pretending to be a Walmart employee in order to steal a phone, according to the Millbrook Police Department.

Millbrook Investigators released photos of the person wanted for Felony Theft of Property.

CrimeStoppers: Millbrook Police Searching For Theft Suspect Impersonating Employee
CrimeStoppers: Millbrook Police Searching For Theft Suspect Impersonating Employee(Crime Stoppers)
CrimeStoppers: Millbrook Police Searching For Theft Suspect Impersonating Employee
CrimeStoppers: Millbrook Police Searching For Theft Suspect Impersonating Employee(Crime Stoppers)

Officers said she walked into Walmart at 145 Kelley Boulevard on July 18, 2022, and impersonated a Walmart employee. She stole an iPhone 12 before leaving the store about an hour later, according to Millbrook Police.


If you have any information call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
An incident Sunday morning led to four injured and one death.
Local business’s surveillance cameras reveal huge exhibition driving incident
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

I-20/59 EB @ MP117.3 at Exit 115: Allison Bonnett Memorial in Jefferson County.
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59EB in Jefferson Co.
Mayor, chief address how to crack down on exhibition driving in B'ham
Mayor, chief address how to crack down on exhibition driving in B'ham
Source: WBRC video
Ala. cabinet maker bringing more jobs to Oxford
Source: WBRC video
First day classes canceled after fire at Brighton school