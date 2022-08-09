Woman accused of impersonating Walmart employee to steal phone in Millbrook

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is accused of pretending to be a Walmart employee in order to steal a phone, according to the Millbrook Police Department.

Millbrook Investigators released photos of the person wanted for Felony Theft of Property.

CrimeStoppers: Millbrook Police Searching For Theft Suspect Impersonating Employee (Crime Stoppers)

CrimeStoppers: Millbrook Police Searching For Theft Suspect Impersonating Employee (Crime Stoppers)

Officers said she walked into Walmart at 145 Kelley Boulevard on July 18, 2022, and impersonated a Walmart employee. She stole an iPhone 12 before leaving the store about an hour later, according to Millbrook Police.

If you have any information call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.