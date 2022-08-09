Wellborn Cabinet Inc. plans expansion creating 415 jobs in East Ala.

ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will create 415 jobs over five years, according to Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield.

Wellborn Cabinet’s plan is to construct and equip a 250,000-square-foot facility in Oxford to begin production of a new kitchen and bath cabinetry product, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“It’s always great news when a successful Alabama company like Wellborn Cabinet decides to launch a significant growth project right here at home,” Secretary Canfield said.

“Wellborn has long been a landmark business in east Alabama, and I am thrilled that the company continues to grow and thrive.”

Founded in 1961, Wellborn Cabinet employs 1,336 workers.

“As we were looking at areas for expansion opportunities, we wanted to continue our growth within the state of Alabama,” President and CEO Paul Wellborn said. “Oxford was very accommodating and helpful throughout the process.

“The new location will be close to Interstate 20 and a broader workforce, which are both critical to our success.”

Wellborn Cabinet is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America and the largest industrial employer in rural Clay County. Its new location on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located in Talladega County, will extend its presence in east Alabama.

Construction on the project is set to begin in Spring 2023, and start-up of operations in Fall 2024.

Officials in Calhoun County said Wellborn’s expansion project will have a major impact on the Oxford area in east Alabama.

“The decision by Wellborn Cabinet to choose Oxford as the next location for a production facility speaks to the level of commitment by the City of Oxford and the Economic Development Council to bring a world-class company to our newest industrial park,” Mayor Alton Craft said. “Our citizens will benefit from the economic impact that comes with bringing Mr. Wellborn and his company here for many generations.

“Our workforce efforts continue to explode here, and we are on everyone’s radar now. Oxford is the place to be,” he said.

Calhoun County Economic Development Council Chairman Larry Deason said he is excited about the opportunity to work with Wellborn Cabinet.

“Our partnership with the City of Oxford, Talladega County Commission, the State of Alabama, and our local industries continues to be one of our biggest assets,” he said. “Thanks to the leadership at Wellborn for their continued partnership and support of our efforts to grow our area.

“We can’t thank the Wellborn team enough for their commitment to this project and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship,” Deason added

