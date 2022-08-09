‘We love you Birmingham and always will!’: Dreamcakes is closing

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After 13 years of sweet success in the Birmingham Metro area, Dreamcakes Bakery is closing.

According to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to renew the upcoming lease in Homewood.

Dreamcakes’ owners said in the post, “Because our Homewood store is our main production bakery, this means we will also be closing our Hoover location in Ross Bridge since one cannot exist without the other.”

From Dreamcakes: We will be permanently closing our Homewood and Hoover location; our final day of business will be Saturday August 13th. In the meantime, stop by, get your favorites, and share your best dreamcakes story. We love you Birmingham and always will!

To all our sweet Customers and Friends: It is with great sadness that we must announce the closing of dreamcakes bakery... Posted by Dreamcakes Bakery on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.