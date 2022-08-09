LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Tuscaloosa family organizes dog adoption day in honor of 2 men captured in Ukraine

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa family is sponsoring a dog adoption event this weekend in honor of and to raise awareness for two Alabama men being held somewhere in the region of Ukraine. Alex Drueke of Tuscaloosa and Andy Huynh of Hartselle were captured in June 2022.

To tell this story we start with a very large dog by the name of ‘Diesel.’ He weighs more than 100 pounds, adopted six years ago by Alex Drueke, one of the two men captured while helping the Ukrainian Army.

In partnership with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, the Drueke family is sponsoring what it calls the ‘Big Dog, Big Hearts,’ adoption day on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event will run from 9 a.m. until noon in the parking lot of Forrest Lake United Methodist Church on 4th Avenue in Tuscaloosa.


“We’re doing this because we want to honor Alex and Andy. They both love dogs. Saturday will be two months to the day that I got the phone call they were missing and presumed captured, so it feels like a fitting time to have this event to make it something happier,” said Alex Drueke’s mom Bunny Drueke.

Bunny Drueke says they’ve already raised a thousand dollars to help pay the adoption fees for 10 large dogs. As for Alex and Andy, no word when they might be coming home. Bunny says she last talked with her son in late July and he asked about ‘Diesel.’

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
An incident Sunday morning led to four injured and one death.
Local business’s surveillance cameras reveal huge exhibition driving incident
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

CrimeStoppers: Millbrook Police Searching For Theft Suspect Impersonating Employee
Woman accused of impersonating Walmart employee to steal phone in Millbrook
Source: WBRC video
First day classes canceled after fire at Brighton school
Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
Lack of jury puts McCraney’s murder trial back on shelf
Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook, calling it a domestic violence...
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide