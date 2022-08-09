Tuscaloosa family organizes dog adoption day in honor of 2 men captured in Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa family is sponsoring a dog adoption event this weekend in honor of and to raise awareness for two Alabama men being held somewhere in the region of Ukraine. Alex Drueke of Tuscaloosa and Andy Huynh of Hartselle were captured in June 2022.

To tell this story we start with a very large dog by the name of ‘Diesel.’ He weighs more than 100 pounds, adopted six years ago by Alex Drueke, one of the two men captured while helping the Ukrainian Army.

In partnership with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, the Drueke family is sponsoring what it calls the ‘Big Dog, Big Hearts,’ adoption day on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event will run from 9 a.m. until noon in the parking lot of Forrest Lake United Methodist Church on 4th Avenue in Tuscaloosa.

“We’re doing this because we want to honor Alex and Andy. They both love dogs. Saturday will be two months to the day that I got the phone call they were missing and presumed captured, so it feels like a fitting time to have this event to make it something happier,” said Alex Drueke’s mom Bunny Drueke.

Bunny Drueke says they’ve already raised a thousand dollars to help pay the adoption fees for 10 large dogs. As for Alex and Andy, no word when they might be coming home. Bunny says she last talked with her son in late July and he asked about ‘Diesel.’

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.