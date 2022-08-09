Tuscaloosa City School host kickoff to school starting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School employees gathered Monday morning to kickoff a new school year in style. Administrators wanted everyone together to offer encouragement and get excited about what the new year has to offer.

They call the meeting “Institute” but it was more like a pep rally than the usual office meeting.

Fifteen hundred Tuscaloosa City School employees got together to start the 2022 school year in style. Teachers and staff from every school in the system showed up at Coleman Coliseum on the University of Alabama campus. A band played music and cheerleaders performed routines to make sure the energy in the building remained high.

Speakers offered words of encouragement and strategies they could employ to get the best out of students. Superintendent Mike Daria called teachers and staff “life changers” for 11,000 students in the Tuscaloosa City school system this year. “We are ready to start this year. Our teachers are prepared, our schools are ready. And to start off on a good note we’re going to have all our students back which gets us going in the right direction. We’re ready to teach at high levels so our students can learn. And we’re just so excited to get our students back,” he told WBRC at the start of Institute. Fall classes for Tuscaloosa City Schools begin Wednesday August 10th.

