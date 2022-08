BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-20/59 EB @ MP117.3 at Exit 115: Allison Bonnett Memorial in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews.

The accident happened around 3:40 p.m.

Drivers were asked to use caution and avoid the area.

No word on injuries.

4:12: * FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC UPDATE * ALL LANES CLOSED on I-20/59 NB at Exit 118 following major crash. pic.twitter.com/QcjCex9JLB — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) August 9, 2022

Major Crash on I-20/59 EB @ MP 118.2 at Exit 118: Valley Rd in Jefferson County. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/WBpP7d8rnb — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) August 9, 2022

