Lack of jury puts McCraney’s murder trial back on shelf

Murder suspect Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County courthouse on March 17, 2022
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Because a jury could not be seated there has been another delay in murder suspect Coley McCraney’s long anticipated trial on charges that he killed two Dothan teens.

There had been concerns about the prospects of finding an impartial jury, but those concerns deepened on Monday when only 75 of 250 summoned showed up.

Quickly reduced to 58 for a plethora of reasons, the pool was whittled down even more during individual questioning of prospective jurors that centered largely on pretrial publicity.

Eventually, the pool became too slim to empanel 15 jurors that is required by law, forcing Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore to delay McCraney’s capital murder trial.

He faces charges that he shot two 17-year-old Dothan students in 1999 and raped one of them. His arrest came after DNA linked him to the crimes in 1999.

The bodies of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found in Ozark, a few blocks from the Dale County courthouse where he would been tried next week.

The trial will be rescheduled in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

