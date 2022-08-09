LawCall
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man from Birmingham

Missing Person Nathan Gemeinhart
Missing Person Nathan Gemeinhart(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, of Birmingham has been declared missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 8.

When he was last seen, Gemeinhart was wearing a blue polo shirt with a red shirt underneath and grey pants, according to JCSO.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450.

