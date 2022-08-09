Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday.

Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook, calling it a domestic violence situation.

No additional information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

