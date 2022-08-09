Grits and Gouda: Air Fryer Fried Oreos

Ingredients:

1 4 oz can crescent roll dough (8 oz can for 8 servings)

4 chocolate creme-filled cookies such as Oreos

1/4 cup milk 1 up to whole milk

1 tablespoon powdered sugar (2 tablespoons for 8 servings)

Directions:

Unwrap the can of crescent rolls but DO NOT UNROLL. Cut the 4 oz can into 4 slices or cut the 8 oz can into 8 slices.

Place each slice on a work surface and press into a 3-inch circle. I actually just press them into a circle in my hands but kids may want to lay it on the surface. You can also use a rolling pin, but not necessary.

Then, quickly dip the cookies, one at a time, because they soften fast into milk.

Wrap the crescent roll dough around the cookie and pinch the middle together to seal.

Place the crescent roll-wrapped cookies in the air fryer tray, pinched side down. Make sure they are not touching. You can fit up to 8 in the Ninja 1550 air fryer at one time. The oven-style air fryers can fit even more. Air fry them at 375 degrees for just 3 to 4 minutes. My air fryer preset for ROAST is 375 degrees.

Use a metal tea strainer, sieve, or wire strainer with about 1 to 2 tablespoons powdered sugar in it. Hold it over the “Fried Oreos” and gently shake the strainer back and forth while tapping it against the side of your other hand. Serve warm!

To make them in a conventional oven:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Follow the steps above (and in recipe below) until just before placing in the air fryer

Place the crescent roll-wrapped cookies on a parchment paper or foil-lined baking sheet. If using foil, coat it lightly with cooking spray. You can also place them directly on a lightly greased baking sheet.

Bake for 7 or 8 minutes or just until golden brown.

Follow air fryer directions after this step.

