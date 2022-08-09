Greene County HS starts tradition on 1st day of school

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It all started on Aug. 9 for Greene County Schools - the first day of classes where hundreds of students started their academic year at three schools. At the high school, the principal started a tradition.

It had the feel and the sound of a pep rally. Teachers, students and even law enforcement with their pom-poms gave a raucous welcome to students returning to the school for the first time since the summer break.

Moses Tyree can’t wait to get started in the halls of learning.

“I’m very excited because it’s my senior year at the high school, and I’m ready to enjoy with my peers,” said Tyree.

The Greene County School District starts off the year with just under 1,000 students, and this is the second year everyone came together as one after COVID.

“This year we’re trying to make a full recovery and make a real focus back to our traditional school,” said Greene County Public School Superintendent Dr. Corey Jones.

To help crystalize that focus, school leaders started what they say will be an annual tradition - greet returning students with a cheering squad, part motivation, part recommitment to learning under one roof.

“Just to know where our students are coming from, and to make sure they understand we are committed to them in every aspect of their education,” said Jones.

Smart move, according to Tyree.

“It was very welcoming to the students. They were very appreciated, and know they are welcomed to the school and are in good hands,” said Tyree.

On day one, there were no reported hiccups. Getting off on the right foot was critical, according to Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson.

“We try to get the message out - come to school the first day. It’s very important they come the first day,” said Johnson.

The first day was the start of making memories for the next nine months.

