Glen Iris Elementary School partners with local colleges to fill teacher positions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heading into the first day of school, Glen Iris Elementary has three open positions.

Tronci Southall-Mason is the principal at Glen Iris. She said despite the open positions, 11 new teachers are joining the staff this school year.

“Anywhere from our unified arts to kinder through 5th grade, we had them in various grade levels,” said Principal Southall-Mason.

Glen Iris has a partnership with UAB and Miles College. When positions become available, Principal Southall-Mason will call the education departments and ask if any graduating students would be interested in applying.

“It has been so wonderful to be able to have that partnership because I can call over and say ‘Do you by chance have anybody that is going to be graduating maybe in December? I might have a position that’s gonna be open in January’.”

Many of the incoming teachers have previously interned or student-taught at Glen Iris. Principal Southall-Mason said this makes many of them more comfortable for their first day of school.

“This is a place where they’re at home and it feels like they’re at home. We welcome them, they’re used to the culture and the climate of the school, they’re used to our scholars,” said Principal Southall-Mason.

