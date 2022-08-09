LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Glen Iris Elementary School partners with local colleges to fill teacher positions

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heading into the first day of school, Glen Iris Elementary has three open positions.

Tronci Southall-Mason is the principal at Glen Iris. She said despite the open positions, 11 new teachers are joining the staff this school year.

“Anywhere from our unified arts to kinder through 5th grade, we had them in various grade levels,” said Principal Southall-Mason.

Glen Iris has a partnership with UAB and Miles College. When positions become available, Principal Southall-Mason will call the education departments and ask if any graduating students would be interested in applying.

“It has been so wonderful to be able to have that partnership because I can call over and say ‘Do you by chance have anybody that is going to be graduating maybe in December? I might have a position that’s gonna be open in January’.”

Many of the incoming teachers have previously interned or student-taught at Glen Iris. Principal Southall-Mason said this makes many of them more comfortable for their first day of school.

“This is a place where they’re at home and it feels like they’re at home. We welcome them, they’re used to the culture and the climate of the school, they’re used to our scholars,” said Principal Southall-Mason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
UPDATE: One man in custody after one person was killed, four others shot following exhibition driving in Birmingham
J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
UPDATE: Deputies said Forestdale mother accidentally shot, killed by 12-year-old son
Birmingham vet is warning dog owners about highly contagious canine illness.
Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
One injured after train hits car in Birmingham
Police investigating after train hits car near West End

Latest News

Teachers make personal budget stretch for students
Helena Intermediate School. Source: WBRC video
Helena school resource officers preparing for the first day of school
An incident Sunday morning led to four injured and one death.
Local business’s surveillance cameras reveal huge exhibition driving incident
Teachers using their own money for school supplies
Teachers using their own money for school supplies