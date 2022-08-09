Free mental health resources for students and teachers at Walker County Schools

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Students will be sitting at their desks later this week and district officials are working to keep the transition back-to-school as easy as possible for your kids and their teachers.

Walker County School officials said back-to-school can be a hard transition for students and teachers and many can struggle with their mental health around this time. But, Superintendent Dennis Willingham said he knows they can also struggle all year long.

Willingham said that is why they have hired five mental health therapists for all the schools. It’s free for all students and teachers and its for anything they need. Behavior issues, depression, even problems at home can be covered. Teachers are trained to spot signs and can refer students to therapists to help keep them on track at school.

“When there are behavioral issues and some signs of something going on,” Willingham said. “These mental health therapists can meet with these students, council these students, and really help these students, so that they can focus on what you need to in the school building.”

Willingham said its an open door policy for teachers to get treatment for their work or home struggles. He said its one of the perks that helped him hire more staff for this school year.

