LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Flashbang explodes in Mobile County deputy’s hand during drug raid

Flashbang explodes in Mobile County deputy's hand during drug raid
Flashbang explodes in Mobile County deputy's hand during drug raid(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered severe injuries to his hand when a flashbang grenade went off while he was still holding it.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Cedar Avenue at Hercules Street. Agents were attempting to get inside the house when the flashbang exploded prematurely, according to Sheriff Sam Cochran.

A second deputy suffered injuries to his face from shrapnel. The sheriff said the debris did not injure that deputy’s eyesight.

Officers at the scene rushed the deputies to the hospital for treatment and they will both survive.

Cochran said three people in the house were arrested on charges connected to fentanyl distribution.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
Missing Person Nathan Gemeinhart
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man from Birmingham; family offering $100K reward
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

An incident Sunday morning led to four injured and one death.
City leaders stand against exhibition driving, seek stricter consequences for participants
Wellborn Cabinet Inc. plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project that will...
Wellborn Cabinet Inc. plans expansion creating 415 jobs in East Ala.
Missing Person Nathan Gemeinhart
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man from Birmingham; family offering $100K reward
Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham
UPDATE: Arson, death investigation now classified as homicide; search for person of interest
Alabaster Fire Dept preparing for potential flooding
Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements