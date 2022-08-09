First Alert for another chance to see scattered showers and storms Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting out the morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in some spots, so you may need to allow some extra time to get to your destination. Any fog that develops should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy. We are tracking some light spotty showers in parts of North Alabama, but the majority of Central Alabama remains dry. We’ll hold on to a chance for light showers this morning, but our best chance to see additional showers and storms will likely occur this afternoon. We should see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Rain chance today is around 50%. Our weather models disagree on the coverage of storms today, so we think several spots could remain dry today while others see pockets of heavy rainfall. Models are hinting that the greatest chance for storms today could occur along and north of I-20/59. Any storm that forms today could produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to grab the umbrella and to monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather app for weather updates this week. If you have any evening plans, temperatures are likely to cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s around 7 PM with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers or storms. We’ll likely end up mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 70s.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the continuation to see a decent chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow and Thursday. A weak cold front to our north will slowly slide to the southeast enhancing our chances for storms. Rain chances on both days will end up around 60%. Showers will be possible in the morning hours, but the best chance for storms will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday may end up near or slightly below average with highs in the upper 80s. Both days will end up mostly cloudy with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. A lot of us will end up seeing pockets of heavy rain and lightning. A few of us could see a strong storm or two capable of producing gusty winds and the threat for flooding.

Drying Out Friday: Friday looks to be a transition day as a weak cold front slowly pushes through Alabama. We will likely start Friday off in the lower 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers or storms will be possible Friday, but the best chance for rain may end up along and south of I-20. High temperatures are forecast to heat up near 90°F. Rain chance on Friday will end up isolated at 30%. Models are hinting that drier air could filter in Friday night giving us dry conditions and less muggy air. Temperatures may trend below average with lows in the upper 60s Saturday morning. It would not surprise me if parts of North Alabama cool into the mid 60s Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast: If you have any weekend plans, the weather is looking very nice! With drier air in place, it won’t feel as muggy Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to warm near 90°F for both days with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. I’m holding on to a 10-20% chance for a stray shower or storm, but the majority of us will remain dry. The only way this forecast changes is if the front stalls farther north keeping us muggier. It will be something to watch. If you plan on back-to-school shopping this weekend, I doubt that rain will slow you down.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic. It has a 20% chance to develop in the next two days. It has a 40% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. It will likely move to the west-northwest in the Atlantic over the next seven days, but it remains unknown if it will develop or hold together. It will likely have to encounter obstacles such as dry air and wind shear. Models don’t show a lot of support with this system, but it will be something to watch. The rest of the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico remains quiet. If you plan on heading to the Alabama Gulf Coast this week, plan for a decent chance for scattered showers and storms this week. Temperatures will end up in the mid to upper 80s with a mostly cloudy sky. The rip current threat will remain in the moderate range. Purple flags may be on the beach indicating the threat for jellyfish.

