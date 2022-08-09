LawCall
Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham

(Source: Pexels/MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a death and a case of suspected arson in the 1300 block of Eufala Ave. sometime overnight.

Few details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

