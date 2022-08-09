Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a death and a case of suspected arson in the 1300 block of Eufala Ave. sometime overnight.

Few details have been provided at this time.

Arson/Unclassified Death Investigation 1300 Block of Eufala Avenue.



Public Information Division is en route. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 9, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.