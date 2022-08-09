Birmingham city leaders encouraging state lawmakers to change laws around street racing and exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Officials are taking the dangerous trend of exhibition driving up to local lawmakers.

Birmingham City Officials tell WBRC it’s extremely difficult to patrol street racing because Alabama state laws aren’t strict enough with punishments. Right now, police can give a reckless driving citation, but local leaders are working to change that.

“We have seen time and time again this end up in a tragic way,” Birmingham City Council member Hunter Williams said. “Street racing and exhibition racing has been longtime a problem in the city of Birmingham.”

City leaders are concerned after the latest incident. You can see security video in the video above, a reckless driving accident lead to the shooting death of a 19-year-old girl over the weekend.

“It is something the leadership in Birmingham is very serious about and something we are not going to tolerate,” Williams said. “The laws are very weak right now. This is newer to the state, it is something that our laws aren’t up to date with. If we put the enforcement there, we need the legislation there for it to be effective.”

Williams said until these laws change, the public is in danger.

“We have gone and asked our state legislatures to relook at the laws around street racing or exhibition driving,” he said. “What we can do from enforcement and what can our police department do.”

WBRC reached out to Birmingham Police to find out exactly how many reckless driving citations have been written so far this year and were told there will be a press conference on Tuesday, August 9.

Birmingham City Council also meets on August 9. Williams said the topic could be discussed.

