LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Attorney accused of bringing drugs to client in Jefferson Co. Jail

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Investigators said they were told about a plot to bring contraband...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Investigators said they were told about a plot to bring contraband into the Jefferson County Jail(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An attorney is accused of bringing heroin into the Jefferson County Jail, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday August 7, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Investigators said they were told about a plot to bring contraband into the Jefferson County Jail.

Investigators said they found supporting evidence the report was true.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. deputies said Attorney Harrison Jones came to the jail and requested to visit his client. Jones was allowed in and was questioned by Sheriff’s Investigators and found to be in possession of 8.9 grams of heroin.

Harrison Jones
Harrison Jones(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Jones was booked into the jail and charged with Trafficking Heroin with a $100,000.00 bond and Promoting Prison Contraband with a $15,000.00 bond. Jones was released on bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
An incident Sunday morning led to four injured and one death.
Local business’s surveillance cameras reveal huge exhibition driving incident

Latest News

22-year-old Kentucky man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Cullman Co.
Jimmy O'Neal Spencer is accused of killing three people while on parole.
Parole denied for man accused of three 2018 Guntersville murders
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that it ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax...
ADPH orders Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults
Alanis Morissette coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
‘You Oughta Know’: Alanis Morissette coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre