Attorney accused of bringing drugs to client in Jefferson Co. Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An attorney is accused of bringing heroin into the Jefferson County Jail, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday August 7, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Investigators said they were told about a plot to bring contraband into the Jefferson County Jail.

Investigators said they found supporting evidence the report was true.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. deputies said Attorney Harrison Jones came to the jail and requested to visit his client. Jones was allowed in and was questioned by Sheriff’s Investigators and found to be in possession of 8.9 grams of heroin.

Harrison Jones (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Jones was booked into the jail and charged with Trafficking Heroin with a $100,000.00 bond and Promoting Prison Contraband with a $15,000.00 bond. Jones was released on bond.

