LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Ashton Kutcher says he battled vasculitis for a year

Ashton Kutcher, pictured here on May 7, 2010, said he battled a rare form of vasculitis for a...
Ashton Kutcher, pictured here on May 7, 2010, said he battled a rare form of vasculitis for a year.(David Shankbone / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ashton Kutcher disclosed that he battled an autoimmune disease for over a year.

During an interview for an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” the actor said he had a rare form of vasculitis

According to Kutcher, the condition affected his sight, hearing and mobility, and that it took him more than a year to recover.

Vasculitis happens when a body’s immune system starts to attack arteries, veins and small capillaries. It can cause issues with blood flow and can result in significant organ damage.

Over-the-counter medicines can be used for minor cases, while more serious cases can be treated with steroids.

Actor-director Harold Ramis, best known for films including “Stripes,” “Ghostbusters” and “Groundhog Day,” died of vasculitis in 2014, four years after he contracted the condition.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022
UPDATE: Deputies said Forestdale mother accidentally shot, killed by 12-year-old son

Latest News

The internet agrees, Cora, 9 months old, and Woody Harrelson share a similar smile.
This baby is Woody Harrelson’s doppelganger
Petito's family said proper intervention in Utah could've saved her life.
Gabby Petito's family sues Utah police, saying they failed her
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Ukraine: Shelling hits town near Russian-held nuclear plant
A principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school get licensed to help with the bus...
Principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses