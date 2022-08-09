Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters.

In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case.

To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can now hire an individual with no previous firefighting experience.

This expands their hiring pool. Those that are interested can apply without experience, if they pass the initial tests they will then go to recruit and EMT school all while being a full-time employee at Alabaster Fire.

Chief Tim Love with Alabaster Fire said, “this was a win, win for us. We were able to show that our internship program works, the timing was perfect.”

“We had an opening so we took our top intern, offered him a job. He will be starting as a full-time employee at the end of August,” Love said. “First week in September he will be going to the Alabama Fire College to begin his certified firefighter training then once he completes that he will be going on to EMT school.”

Going forward, they will retest for the position and if anyone is interested in becoming a firefighter at the Alabaster Fire Department, they can do so without prior experience.

