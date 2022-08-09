LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters.

In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case.

To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can now hire an individual with no previous firefighting experience.

This expands their hiring pool. Those that are interested can apply without experience, if they pass the initial tests they will then go to recruit and EMT school all while being a full-time employee at Alabaster Fire.

Chief Tim Love with Alabaster Fire said, “this was a win, win for us. We were able to show that our internship program works, the timing was perfect.”

“We had an opening so we took our top intern, offered him a job. He will be starting as a full-time employee at the end of August,” Love said. “First week in September he will be going to the Alabama Fire College to begin his certified firefighter training then once he completes that he will be going on to EMT school.”

Going forward, they will retest for the position and if anyone is interested in becoming a firefighter at the Alabaster Fire Department, they can do so without prior experience.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
An incident Sunday morning led to four injured and one death.
Local business’s surveillance cameras reveal huge exhibition driving incident
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham
UPDATE: Arson, death investigation now classified as homicide; search for person of interest
Health experts are bracing for what they say could be an active flu season—fearing it could...
Health experts say we could be in for a bad flu season
I-20/59 EB @ MP117.3 at Exit 115: Allison Bonnett Memorial in Jefferson County.
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59EB in Jefferson Co.
Wreck on I-20/59EB near Allison Bonnett
Wreck on I-20/59EB near Allison Bonnett