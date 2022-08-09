22-year-old Kentucky man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old Kentucky man was killed in a 2-vehicle crash in Cullman County on Monday, August 8, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Conor J. Nelis, 22, was killed when the SUV, in which he was a passenger, was struck by a man driving a Mack truck. Three other people in the SUV were injured and taken to hospitals.

The crash occurred at 9 a.m. on Cullman County 222 near Interstate 65, approximately one mile south of Good Hope, in Cullman County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

