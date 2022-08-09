LawCall
2 Louisiana women receive state proclamations for their 107th birthdays

By KSLA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Two Louisana women were honored with a state proclamation and a special guest at their 107th birthdays on Monday.

Louisana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser made a special stop to visit Geneva Moore and Elvira Helaire-Davis, KSLA reported.

Born in the summer of 1915, both women are longtime residents of Shreveport and have lived through it all. It was the second year of World War I when they were born, Woodrow Wilson was president and Babe Ruth hit the first of his 714 Major League home runs.

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser awarded two longtime Shreveport, Louisiana, residents a state proclamation for their 107th birthdays.(KSLA)

“One hundred and seven, what they’ve seen in their lifetime, just the fact that they’re still in good shape at 107 is incredible,” Nungesser said.

Nungesser said their birthday celebration was one he couldn’t miss.

“A school teacher, and to know what they went through in their lifetime, back then, it’s just incredible,” he said. “And to be here and celebrate 107 years, I had to be here.”

