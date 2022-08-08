WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist supporting First Alert Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt and the First Alert Weather team starting August 11.

“J-P is a tremendous asset to our community, and his familiarity with the market and our viewers is one of the many reasons why joining forces again was an easy decision,” said WBRC Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston. “His passion for weather and many years of experience will undoubtedly keep audiences informed and safe through some of the most unpredictable and diverse weather in the country.”

While J-P will continue working as a full-time corporate pilot, his primary duties at WBRC will include forecasting for WBRC’s First Alert Weather app, as well as weather updates to WBRC’s website, social media, and streaming platforms, including the markets’ only live, daily streaming weather focused program: First Alert Weather Extra. Additionally, J-P will assist Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt on the broadcast side by lending his years of experience and expertise during severe weather events.

“As Chief Meteorologist for WBRC, my mission is to provide the most timely, accurate and informative weather coverage, and if anyone understands this mission, it’s J-P,” said Wes Wyatt. “We worked side-by-side delivering critical information to help keep our viewers and their families safe for more than a decade, so I’m excited to have him once again contributing to our team in this new capacity.”

J-P’s return to the WBRC First Alert Weather team will bring the station’s total number of meteorologists to seven, making the team the largest and most experienced weather department in the state of Alabama and the entire Southeast region.

“J-P is a veteran meteorologist who knows the changing dynamics and dangers of Alabama weather. He excels in accurate forecasting, as well as severe weather coverage. I look forward to having him, Wes, and the other members of the First Alert Weather team draw on their many years of experience to keep us safe and prepared,” said Shannon Isbell, WBRC News Director.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.