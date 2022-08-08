LawCall
VCU: Officers fire shot, bean bag round while trying to stop suspect in Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after an officer fired a handgun and an officer fired a non-lethal round while trying to stop and arrest a woman.

Investigators with the VCU said Monday morning at approximately 10:45, a woman with several outstanding warrants fled in a vehicle from West Alabama Narcotics Task Force Officers.

Task Force Officers, as well as Tuscaloosa Police Patrol officers, began searching the area. The vehicle was located a short time later in the backyard of a residence in the 1300 Block of Montclair Circle.

Several TPD Officers said they walked to the vehicle and the woman tried to take off, and began driving out of the yard in the direction of the officers. 

One officer fired a handgun, and one officer fired a non-lethal bean bag round at the suspect’s vehicle. The woman stopped and was taken into custody. 

Officers said the woman has minor injuries, but she was not struck by a bullet or projectile.

The Violent Crimes Unit was called out to investigate. Investigators and supervisors not affiliated with TPD will conduct the investigation.

