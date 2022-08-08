LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

US Army developing tactical bra for female soldiers

The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.
The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.(U.S. Army via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Army is working on something historic – a combat-ready bra designed for female soldiers.

The “Army tactical brassiere” will be the first official uniform bra the Army has offered female soldiers in history.

It’s still in development, and the design team has talked to hundreds of female soldiers to design the proper fit, function, support and performance.

Because it’s considered tactical and not just a sportswear item, the bra has gone through a lot of testing, even including flame-resistant testing.

If it gets the thumbs up, the bra will be an official part of the soldier’s uniform.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
Birmingham vet is warning dog owners about highly contagious canine illness.
Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
One injured after train hits car in Birmingham
Police investigating after train hits car near West End

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine