Tuscaloosa PD: Another warning to be mindful after skimmers found at gas station

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Motorists in west Alabama, beware! That’s the warning from the Tuscaloosa Police Department to be mindful of potential skimmers at the gas pump after several were found last week.

The police department received a report last week from one gas station off the interstate. Police declined to say which gas station it was, but did tell us those of you who drive a lot.. be aware of the pumps you use.

“We’re not sure how long they’ve been there,” said Captain Kip Hart.

The skimmers were immediately removed by maintenance at that gas station, according to police. Because the investigation is still on-going, Captain Hart strongly encourages anyone to keep a close eye on your bank statements, especially if you use your debit card to buy gas.

“To make sure nothing’s been compromised. We proactively checked a few more locations and did not find anything else. The skimmer is an actual device that goes on top of the pump itself where you normally insert your credit card, so what we ask people to do this if you notice something’s been tampered with, look at the other pumps and make sure they look similar,” Hart said.

At this point, it does not appear this is becoming a widespread problem in Tuscaloosa and police say they’ve received no reports from anyone claiming their bank accounts have been drained and no reports of identity thefts.

“It’s very prevalent and we need to be aware of it,” Capt. Hart said.

So far, no leads, no arrests, and no suspects. Gasoline buyers? Beware and be careful.

Capt. Hart also suggests that drivers use gas pumps that are closer to the actual convenience store. The reason is those pumps are less likely to be tampered with in full view of the clerk.

