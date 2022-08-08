LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Teenager in custody for robbing off-duty officer in New Orleans, police say

An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday in the French...
An off-duty New Orleans police officer, 23, was attacked and robbed early Monday in the French Quarter by a 16-year-old suspect who later was arrested, the NOPD said.(Gray News, file)
By Ken Daley and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after robbing an off-duty New Orleans police officer early Monday in French Quarter, according to authorities.

Police did not identify the juvenile suspect, or the off-duty officer he allegedly robbed on the 700 block of St. Louis Street around 2:56 a.m.

WVUE reports the off-duty police officer was riding a bicycle on St. Louis Street between Royal and Bourbon streets, when the teen “approached and demanded the victim’s bike.” Police said the officer “did not comply,” which led to a struggle between the officer and suspect.

The teen managed to rob the 23-year-old police officer of unspecified “property” before fleeing the scene, but later was found and taken into custody, according to the department.

The 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on allegations of second-degree battery and simple robbery.

The NOPD did not disclose injuries sustained by the officer, nor say when or where the suspect was apprehended.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
UPDATE: One man in custody after one person was killed, four others shot following exhibition driving in Birmingham
J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
Birmingham vet is warning dog owners about highly contagious canine illness.
Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
One injured after train hits car in Birmingham
Police investigating after train hits car near West End
UPDATE: Deputies said Forestdale mother accidentally shot, killed by 12-year-old son

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities
Kamille McKinney (Source: WBRC)
Hearing looks ahead to first trial involving 2019 kidnapping, murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney
One third grade student wearing a mask at Glen Iris.
COVID-19 policies at Birmingham City Schools