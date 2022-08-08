LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Teachers make personal budget stretch for students

(Deric Rush)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - State public school teachers are just mere days away from the start of school and so many of them are busy prepping their classrooms. But that preparation doesn’t come without a personal cost.

April Ball started teaching 9 years ago and in the very beginning, she spent hundreds of dollars of her own money getting her classroom ready. Ball is still doing that today.

In Ball’s first grade classroom at Central Elementary School, she was straightening books and getting her mind in gear for another school year, another year to say ‘welcome’ to 14 first graders.

“I have to organize my classroom, plan my year,” Ball said.

Ball is entering her ninth year in the classroom and spends hundreds of dollars every August to get it ready.

“I also use that money to pay for my books that I need,” she said.

This year, for example, Ball forked out between two to three hundred dollars for things like bean bags and an organizer. Regrets? Not at all.

“I do for my children. They deserve it. I want to make sure everything is organized for them, just making sure they have what’s engaging for them,” Ball said.

Stretching her personal bank account to make it all work is all par for the course of being a teacher these days for people like Ball.

“Well, for me it’s kind of natural. I set aside funds because I anticipate it. I know it’s going to happen. You know I am going to need my start up for the year,” she said.

Ball estimated the majority of elementary school teachers are doing the same thing, but spending various amounts. But the good thing, according to Ball, there’s a little reimbursement from the state.

“We do receive state funds in October, so that helps a little,” she said.

The start of school is just around the corner with April Ball going the extra ‘financial’ mile to be prepared.

Another thing school teachers look forward to in October - a pay raise of at least 4%.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
UPDATE: One man in custody after one person was killed, four others shot following exhibition driving in Birmingham
J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
Birmingham vet is warning dog owners about highly contagious canine illness.
Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
One injured after train hits car in Birmingham
Police investigating after train hits car near West End
UPDATE: Deputies said Forestdale mother accidentally shot, killed by 12-year-old son

Latest News

One third grade student wearing a mask at Glen Iris.
COVID-19 policies at Birmingham City Schools
Source: WBRC video
'We Build it Better' program headed to Jacksonville HS
Source: WBRC video
Schools and COVID-19 protocols
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022