Pelham Police make arrests in diesel fuel thefts

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police arrested five people from Atlanta accusing them of stealing diesel fuel from a gas station.

Pelham Police said the thieves stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel from August 2 to August 5, 2022.

The owner of the gas station noticed a large amount of diesel fuel unaccounted for, and he called in several federal agencies who figured out this was no leak.

The owner then reviewed surveillance video that shows a man filling up a large storage container in the back of a moving truck. The owner then called Pelham PD.

Detectives were able to arrest the suspect on Friday along with four others who officers said showed up again to steal more fuel.

Sgt. Brad Jordan with Pelham PD says this crime is happening more frequently all across the state.

“These individuals had a particular way of bypassing the pump. In essence it would turn the pump on so you could pump fuel, but it would not register in the gas station itself,” Jordan said. “This crime in particular has exploded in recent months and it’s due to a weakness in the system with these gas stations that these individuals have learned to exploit.”

The suspects face theft of property charges.

Some have made bond however the investigation remains ongoing, and police expect to file additional charges.

THEFT RING BUSTED Five people from out of state were arrested and charged in Pelham early Friday, August 5, 2022, in... Posted by Pelham, Alabama Police Department on Monday, August 8, 2022

