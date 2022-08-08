Mike Behind the Mic: Chris Stewart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime “Voice of the Crimson Tide” Eli Gold will miss at least the start of the Alabama football season because of unspecified health reasons, so you won’t hear him doing play-by-play broadcasts for the Tide when ‘Bama kicks off against Utah State.

Instead, Alabama fans will hear the voice of Chris Stewart, who has been the longtime voice of the Alabama men’s basketball broadcasts and has hosted the pregame and postgame shows for Alabama football broadcasts as well as the Coach Nick Saban show. Chris recently joined Mike Dubberly for a Mike Behind the Mic to talk about the enormous responsibility of filling in for a legend in the broadcast booth.

Chris Stewart Talks About Filling In for Eli Gold on Alabama Football Broadcasts

