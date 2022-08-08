LawCall
Mike Behind the Mic: Chris Stewart

By Mike Dubberly
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime “Voice of the Crimson Tide” Eli Gold will miss at least the start of the Alabama football season because of unspecified health reasons, so you won’t hear him doing play-by-play broadcasts for the Tide when ‘Bama kicks off against Utah State.

Instead, Alabama fans will hear the voice of Chris Stewart, who has been the longtime voice of the Alabama men’s basketball broadcasts and has hosted the pregame and postgame shows for Alabama football broadcasts as well as the Coach Nick Saban show. Chris recently joined Mike Dubberly for a Mike Behind the Mic to talk about the enormous responsibility of filling in for a legend in the broadcast booth.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

