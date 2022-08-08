LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Last woman convicted during Salem witch trials exonerated

More than 200 women and men in Salem were convicted of witchcraft in the 1690s. Eventually, 19...
More than 200 women and men in Salem were convicted of witchcraft in the 1690s. Eventually, 19 were hanged while four others died in prison.(The Everett Collection via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It took more than 300 years, but the last woman convicted during the Salem witch trials has been exonerated.

The name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr. is now cleared, thanks to the effort of an area teacher and her eighth-grade civics class.

Johnson was accused of witchcraft in 1692, one of more than 200 other women and men in Salem. Eventually, 19 were hanged while four others died in prison.

Johnson was to be executed at age 22, but her life was spared by the governor at the time.

Teacher Carrie LaPierre took note of Johnson’s case after reading other accused names had been cleared but Johnson’s hadn’t.

Over the last few years, LaPierre’s eighth graders petitioned state lawmakers and just recently were successful in getting an amendment attached to the state budget.

The amendment adds Johnson’s name to an existing 1957 resolution that exonerates other “witches.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
Birmingham vet is warning dog owners about highly contagious canine illness.
Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
One of the victims says the suspects grabbed her, her brother, her mom and her mom’s boyfriend....
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
One injured after train hits car in Birmingham
Police investigating after train hits car near West End
Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash...
Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly

Latest News

Dead and desiccated fish arranged by a visitor to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area stick...
Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery shooting
Police are seen investigating after a shooting at Atlanta's Dunbar Park on Sunday.
Reports: 2 killed, 4 wounded after argument at Atlanta park
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky