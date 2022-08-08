LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.((Source: Big Dog Ranch Rescue))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama.

Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.

“The expansion will allow us to double our impact in saving last-day dogs from euthanasia by increasing our capacity to a facility where our rescue efforts are desperately needed,” Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and CEO Lauree Simmons said. “Together, we can make a difference in ending dog homelessness and saving more lives with the help of Shorter, Alabama’s resourceful community.”

The Macon County location will be named “Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Alabama” and will serve as the sister site to the Palm Beach County, Florida location.

The facility, according to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, has 16 kennels and several other structures that will be renovated before its grand opening.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.((Source: Big Dog Ranch Rescue))
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is opening a second location in Alabama.((Source: Big Dog Ranch Rescue))

Big Dog Ranch Rescue said the rising costs of everything from fuel to food make the opening of the facility in Alabama even more critical.

“Many shelters are severely overcrowded, resulting in a record euthanasia rate for these former family pets. This new campus will allow Big Dog Ranch Rescue to double its impact by eventually saving 10,000 dogs each year,” the group said in a release.

The facility is set to open its first buildings in September. For more information about Big Dog Rescue or how you can help, visit this link.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J-P Dice will return to WBRC in a new role as a meteorologist.
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes back J-P Dice in new role, expanding the station’s First Alert Weather team to 7
New dress code for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Dress code changes for Tuscaloosa City Schools in Fall 2022
Hoover Police investigating homicide at convenience store
Arrest made after 19-year-old woman killed at Hoover convenience store
Missing Person Nathan Gemeinhart
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man from Birmingham; family offering $100K reward
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

UAB driving lab talks dangerous stunt driving
UAB driving simulator shows how dangerous high-speed exhibition driving can be
Arson, death investigation underway in Birmingham
UPDATE: Arson, death investigation now classified as homicide; search for person of interest
Missing father of four, car found
Missing father of four car found
UAB driving lab talks dangerous stunt driving
UAB driving lab talks dangerous stunt driving
Healthy meals on a budget
Healthy meals on a budget