Hueytown congregation comes together for prayer and worship after fire destroys church

Two days after a devastating fire ripped through the sanctuary at New Mt. Moriah Missionary...
Two days after a devastating fire ripped through the sanctuary at New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, the congregation coming together Sunday to worship.
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) -Two days after a devastating fire ripped through the sanctuary at New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, the congregation came together on August 7 to worship. To them and the pastor, a church is more than just a building.

“Our ministry has been building lives, building people and building relationships,” Pastor Charles Winston, Jr. said.

At the nearby Brooklane Community Center, the congregation rallied together in prayer and worship. Pastor Charles Winston, Jr spoke to the faithful telling them they would move forward and that good things are on the way. It’s not a setback, but a set up for what’s to come.

“It just made us stronger, it just made us better, if you see the people at church this morning, ain’t nobody crying, ain’t nobody sad, God is good and he is good all the time,” Winston said.

The church is a total loss. No word yet on what started the fire. Members will continue to meet at the Brooklane Community Center for now.

