Helena school resource officers preparing for the first day of school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Helena Police Department is preparing to protect your kids this week after spending the summer going over safety plans and security protocols of all Helena schools.

Throughout the summer Helena PD has been working to get all of their SROs ready to protect your child during school.

SRO Jeff Murphy said they do this by going through each school individually to make sure they are up to par.

“It’s important that we update our protocol regularly,” Murphy said. “To make sure that the equipment that makes the building safe as well as the training that we use keeps the students safe is up to current standards and that we are ready to go at any moment’s notice.”

Officer Murphy said school safety is their number one priority.

“Each school resource officer in Helena is also a parent and we take the protection of the students and the teachers personally.

Murphy said it makes them want to do their jobs to the best of their ability.

“There will be a notable increase in officer presence. Both SRO’s and patrol officers,” Murphy said. “Administration as well stopping by, making sure everything is going well, interacting with the students and teachers, making sure everybody is comfortable while at school and making sure that school is going great.”

SROs will be at each of the four schools in Helena through the Shelby County School System.

You’ll see these safety practices starting with the first day of school as students return back to campus.

